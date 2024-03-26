A Nigerian court has sentenced a Chinese man to death for killing his girlfriend

KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has sentenced a Chinese national to death after finding him guilty of killing his girlfriend. The Kano state justice commissioner tells The Associated Press he will recommend execution if the man unsuccessfully appeals the ruling. Death sentences for capital offenses are common in Nigeria and sometimes involve foreigners. But executions rarely occur as they require approvals by state governors. Local media quoted the Chinese national as saying he stabbed his girlfriend in self-defense.

