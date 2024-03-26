Ahmaud Arbery’s killers ask a US appeals court to overturn their hate crime convictions

ATLANTA (AP) — Three white men are asking a U.S. appeals court to throw out their hate crime convictions in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was chased by men in pickup trucks and fatally shot in the streets of a coastal Georgia subdivision in 2020. Oral arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. Attorneys for Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan say they chased Arbery because they mistakenly believed he was a criminal, not because of his race. The lawyer for Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, says prosecutors failed to prove he was killed on a public street.

By KATE BRUMBACK and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

