China to challenge Biden’s electric vehicle plans at the WTO

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday that the U.S. formulated discriminatory policies for new energy vehicles in the name of responding to climate change. Starting this year, U.S. car buyers are not eligible for tax credits of $3,750 to $7,500 if critical minerals or other battery components were made by Chinese, Russian, North Korean or Iranian companies. China is the dominant player in batteries for electric vehicles globally. The credits are part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate legislation, named the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

