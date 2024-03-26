Controversial military reproductive health care travel policy was used just 12 times in 7 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says a controversial policy that allows service members to be reimbursed for travel if they or a family member have to go out of state for reproductive health care — including abortions — was only used 12 times from June to December of last year. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to ensure that troops who were assigned to states where abortions or other types of health care such as IVF treatment were no longer provided could still access the services. The policy led to Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville holding up thousands of military promotions for months in protest.

