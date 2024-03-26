Feds say California’s facial hair ban for prison guards amounts to religious discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government is asking a court to halt California’s enforcement of a rule requiring prison guards be clean-shaven, saying it amounts to religious discrimination for Sikhs, Muslims and others who wear beards as an expression of their faith. The civil rights complaint filed Monday by the Department of Justice says the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s prohibition on facial hair denies accommodations for officers of various religions. It seeks a temporary court order allowing these officers to wear beards. The corrections department defended its policy, saying it respects all religious beliefs and is willing to offer accommodations as long as they don’t interfere with state safety rules.

