Germany to impose security checks on all its borders during soccer’s European Championship

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says the country will carry out border controls at all its frontiers during soccer’s European Championship in June and July. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in comments published Tuesday that checks will be carried out at all German borders during the tournament “to be able to prevent possible violent criminals entering.” She added that “this is necessary to protect this major international event as best possible.” She said the security focus is on protection against Islamic and other extremists and hooligans, and securing networks against cyberattacks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.