Hong Kong leader says prisoners jailed for national security crimes unlikely to get early release

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee says prisoners convicted for serious national security crimes will not likely be granted early release under the tightened rules of a new national security law, signaling a hardening government stance against jailed political activists. His comments Tuesday came after local media reported that the early release of activist Ma Chun-man, who had been scheduled for release on Monday for good behavior, was blocked under the new law. Lee did not confirm the case but said the new law stipulated that people convicted of national security crimes must not be granted remission unless authorities believed the move would not be a national security risk.

