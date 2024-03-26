Hurry up and wait: Trump’s classified documents case is mired in delays that may run past election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The classified documents investigation of Donald Trump appeared to have clear momentum in 2022 when FBI agents who searched the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate recovered dozens of boxes containing sensitive documents. But each day brings mounting doubts that the case can reach trial this year. The judge hasn’t set a firm trial date despite holding two hours-long hearings with lawyers this month. Motions to dismiss the case are still pending, and a contested defense request to disclose the names of government witnesses remains unresolved. Complicating matters is a recent order suggesting the judge, Aileen Cannon, is continuing to entertain a Trump team claim about his rightful possession of the documents. She had appeared openly skeptical days earlier.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.