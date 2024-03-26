Lebanese Sunni militant group head says coordination with Shiite Hezbollah is vital to fight Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of a Lebanese Sunni political and militant group that has joined the Shiite militant group Hezbollah in its fight against Israel on Lebanon’s border says the conflict has helped strengthen cooperation between the two groups. The leader of the Islamic Group, Sheikh Mohammed Takkoush said Tuesday his faction decided to join the fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border because of Israel’s crushing offensive on the Gaza Strip and its strikes against Lebanese towns and villages killing civilians, including journalists, since the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct.7. He added that the Islamic Group does not look for political gains by joining the the fight against Israeli forces.

