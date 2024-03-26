Multiple victims of Moscow attack including children are in serious condition, Russian officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says 22 victims of the concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people remain in serious condition in the hospital. That includes two children, Tass said Tuesday. Russia is still reeling from the attack on Friday in which gunmen killed 139 people on the outskirts of Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the gunmen are “radical Islamists,” but despite all evidence pointing to the involvement of Islamic State, Putin repeated his accusation that Ukraine could have played a role. Kyiv has strongly denied any link to the attack.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.