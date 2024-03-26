Pakistani security forces kill 4 militants in operations in northwest bordering Afghanistan

DERA ISLAMIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says the country’s security forces have killed four insurgents in an overnight raid on a militant hideout in the northwest near the border with Afghanistan. In a statement, it said Tuesday the operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Though security forces often conduct such raids, the latest one came hours after insurgents from an outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army or BLA tried to sneak into an air base of the Pakistan Navy in the southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering a shootout in which all the attackers and a soldier were killed.

