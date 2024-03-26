Travelers through Maine’s biggest airport can now fly to the moon. Or, at least, a chunk of it

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Travelers through Maine’s largest airport can now take a trip to the moon – sort of. The Portland International Jetport will be home to the second largest piece of the moon on Earth for the next five years. The chunk is a little bigger than a rugby ball and on loan from the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum. It went on display Tuesday and organizers say its display is particularly appropriate with all of the buzz ahead of next month’s total solar eclipse. The piece is housed in an exhibit alongside one of the world’s largest pieces of Mars and other samples.

