Tunisian journalist accused of insulting a public official to face trial next month

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian journalist is being detained in the lead-up to his trial next month on charges that he insulted a public official. Mohamed Boughalleb was kept behind bars on Tuesday, four days after he became the latest journalist arrested under a controversial 2022 cybercrime law. The law, known as Decree 54, has been condemned by free speech and civil liberties advocates who say it is being used to silence journalists and opponents of Tunisia’s government. The crackdown comes months before President Kais Saied is expected to run in a yet-to-be-scheduled election for his second term.

