When will Trump pay his $175 million appeals bond? Here’s what’s next in his civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump got a break this week when an appeals court cut down the amount of money he needs to put up in order to pause collection of a huge judgment in his New York civil fraud case. Monday’s decision gives him 10 days to post a $175 million appeals bond or otherwise cover the sum. If he does, it will hold off any efforts to enforce the judgment while he appeals. Until the appeals court intervened, he was facing an obligation to post over $454 million if he wanted to halt collection. Now that the amount is down to $175 million, Trump says he’ll quickly come up with a bond, equivalent securities or cash.

