Who is Nicole Shanahan, the philanthropist picked by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked a California lawyer and philanthropist who’s never held elected office to be his running mate in his independent bid for president. Kennedy made the announcement about Nicole Shanahan on Tuesday in Oakland. Shanahan was married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin and leads Bia-Echo Foundation, an organization she founded to direct money toward issues including women’s reproductive science, criminal justice reform and environmental causes. She was a driving force behind a Super Bowl ad produced by a pro-Kennedy super PAC for which she contributed $4 million. Kennedy had previously signaled interest in picking a celebrity such as NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers or “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe.

