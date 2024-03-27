1 of 2 suspects in fatal shooting of New York City police officer is arrested
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the suspects in the fatal shooting of a New York City police officer has been arrested on weapons charges. Police say 41-year-old Lindy Jones was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday for his suspected role in Monday’s shooting of Officer Jonathan Diller. Police say Jones was behind the wheel of a SUV that was illegally parked when Diller and his partner approached the vehicle Monday. Officials say the man in the SUV’s passenger seat shot Diller, killing him. Jones was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a gun and defacement of a gun. Information on his attorney wasn’t available.