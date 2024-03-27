4 people killed and 5 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said Wednesday that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. She said one of said one of the people wounded remained in critical condition. Rockford’s population is about 150,000 and it’s 90 miles miles northwest of Chicago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.