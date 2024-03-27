Activists forming human chain in Nashville on Covenant school shooting anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee advocates for gun safety are forming a 3-mile human chain in Nashville on the anniversary of last year’s deadly Covenant School shooting. Linking Arms for Change is organized Wednesday by Voices for a Safter Tennessee. Moms concerned about gun violence started the group after the March 27, 2023, shooting. So far, GOP lawmakers have balked at almost every bill that would limit who can access a gun. But organizers say they are not deterred. Nicole Smith with Voices for a Safer Tennessee says their advocacy is a marathon, not a sprint.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

