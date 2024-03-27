An indicted Tennessee judge is sent to jail after her bond is revoked for positive cocaine tests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee criminal court judge is in jail after her bond was revoked for testing positive for cocaine while she was out of custody pending a trial on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment. Online records show Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a judge revoked her bond during a hearing in Memphis after she tested positive for cocaine and violated conditions of her release. Elected in 2022, Boyd is charged with coercing, influencing or attempting to influence her former campaign manager to testify falsely in an official proceeding. She has pleaded not guilty.

