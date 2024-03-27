Apple announces Worldwide Developers Conference dates, in-person event

Apple has announced their annual developers conference will take place June 10 through June 14. The big summer event will be live-streamed, but some select developers have been invited to attend in-person events at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. The company typically showcases their latest software and product updates — including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV and Vision Pro headset — during a keynote address on the first day.

