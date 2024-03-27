Beyoncé shares ‘Cowboy Carter’ track list ahead of album, mentions Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson

On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared the track list for her forthcoming album, “Act ll: Cowboy Carter.” It arrives Friday, but fans got an early sneak peek on the superstar’s Instagram account, when she shared an image that appears to include the titles of her songs. One appears to be called “The Linda Martell Show,” a reference to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry. There’s also mention of “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” and “Dolly P” — likely a reference to Dolly Parton — and a track titled “Jolene,” a reference to one of Parton’s best-known tracks.

