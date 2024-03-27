Biden leans on his Democratic predecessors as Trump remains isolated from other Republican leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will share a stage with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York as he raises money for his reelection campaign. Thursday’s event is a one-of-a-kind political extravaganza that will showcase decades of Democratic leadership. Although the three have occasionally campaigned against each other, they’ve spnt more time working together. The event will be a sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s relative isolation from other Republican leaderd. Although the presumptive Republican nominee has solidified control over his party, not even his own former vice president, Mike Pence, has been willing to endorse his bid for another White House term.

