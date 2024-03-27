Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 140 after another victim dies in hospital

MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll in last week’s Moscow concert hall attack rose to 140 on Wednesday after another victim died in a hospital, Russian officials said. They say a 80 people injured in the attack remain hospitalized, while 205 others have sought outpatient medical assistance. The Friday night massacre in Crocus City Hall, a sprawling shopping and entertainment venue on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow, was the deadliest terrorist attack on the Russian soil in years. An affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the violence. Russian officials, however, have insisted Ukraine and the West had a role, claims Kyiv vehemently denies.

