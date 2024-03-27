Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should lose state law license for efforts to overturn election, judge says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has recommended that conservative attorney John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election. Eastman faced 11 disciplinary charges in the state bar court stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Judge Yvette Roland’s recommendation was issued Wednesday. The case now goes to the California Supreme Court for a final ruling on whether he should be disbarred. The judge’s recommendation comes as special counsel Jack Smith continues his investigation into efforts by Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

