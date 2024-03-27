Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan convicted in sprawling bribery case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan has been convicted of racketeering, bribery, fraud and giving false statements to investigators in a sprawling pay-to-play corruption scandal at City Hall. The federal jury reached the guilty verdict on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after lawyers finished closing arguments. Chan’s lawyer says they’ll appeal. Prosecutors told jurors that Chan and former City Councilmember Jose Huizar used the downtown real estate boom of the prior decade to enrich themselves and their allies. Defense attorneys tried to blame Huizar, who was sentenced in January to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and tax evasion.