Haiti’s transitional council issues its first statement, signaling its creation is nearly complete

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Members of a transitional presidential council who will be responsible for selecting a new prime minister for Haiti have issued their first official statement. They are pledging to restore “public and democratic order” and “alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people.” The statement issued Wednesday was signed by eight members of what is supposed to be a nine-member council. The members noted that as soon as the council is officially installed, they would help “put Haiti back on the path of democratic legitimacy, stability and dignity.” The statement was issued nearly a month after gangs began targeting key government infrastructures across the capital of Port-au-Prince.

