Kansas considers limits on economic activity with China and other ‘countries of concern’
By JOHN HANNA
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have advanced proposals to limit the state’s involvement with individuals and companies from China and other U.S. adversaries. Bills approved Wednesday by the Kansas House would prevent them from owning farmland or business property, limit state investments in their companies and restrict the use of foreign-made drones. The bills target what are called countries of concern. Besides China, the list includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela as well as any U.S.-designated terrorist group. Some GOP conservatives want to go even further, while Democrats suggest the measures are fueled by xenophobia. All three bills go next to the Kansas Senate.