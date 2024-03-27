Kia invests in new compact car even though the segment is shrinking as Americans buy SUVs and trucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kia is rolling out a revamped compact car in the U.S. even though sales of the small cars are dropping as the nation continues to favor SUVs and pickup trucks. The South Korean automaker rolled out the new K4, which replaces the Forte, at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. It was one of only a few new vehicle debuts at the show. The K4 is making its global debut at the show. The company says it splits the difference between the compact and midsize car segments with a wide stance and a fastback roofline.

