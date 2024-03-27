Lands, a Democrat who ran on reproductive rights, flips seat in Alabama House

A Democrat who made reproductive rights a centerpiece of her campaign in deeply conservative Alabama has won a special election to the Alabama Legislature. Unofficial returns show Marilyn Lands defeated Republican Teddy Powell to win the open legislative seat. Lands’ victory was celebrated by Democrats who have attempted to portray the state GOP as too extreme. Alabama has a near-total abortion ban. The state was recently in the national spotlight after a court ruling equating frozen embryos to children. Powell issued a statement conceding the race and congratulating Lands on her victory.

