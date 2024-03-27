Missouri boarding school closes as state agency examines how it responded to abuse claims
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
A rural Missouri boarding school at the center of abuse allegations has closed its doors. Meanwhile, a state agency is looking at itself to determine if it failed to adequately address past concerns about the school in calls to an abuse hotline. The closure of ABM Ministries’ Lighthouse Christian Academy in Piedmont, Missouri, follows criminal charges filed earlier this month against owners Larry Musgrave Jr., his wife Carmen Musgrave, and a teacher, Caleb Sandoval. The Musgraves were charged with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly locking a student in a room. Sandoval faces an abuse charge accusing him of injuring a 15-year-old boy while boxing. A letter to the state says the school closed March 6 and all staff were dismissed.