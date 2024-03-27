Pakistan to perform DNA testing on the remains of the suicide bomber who killed 5 Chinese nationals

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say authorities will perform DNA testing on the remains of the suicide bomber who rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle in the country’s northwest, killing five Chinese nationals and their local driver. The attack occurred in Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where thousands of Chinese nationals work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The five were engineers and laborers heading Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, where they worked. China is sending its own experts on Wednesday to conduct an independent investigation into the attack while collaborating with Pakistani authorities.

