Poland dismisses the Eurocorps reaction unit commander who faces a counterintelligence investigation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s military authorities say they have dismissed the Polish commander of the Eurocorps rapid reaction unit. Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw R. Gromadziński is facing a military counterintelligence investigation involving him. Poland’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that new information regarding Gromadziński had been revealed and an investigation into his security clearance had been launched. He was ordered to urgently return from Eurocorp’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France. No further details were provided and Gromadziński wasn’t available for comment. A replacement will be appointed immediately. Germany and France founded the corps in 1992 to support various European Union and NATO missions.

