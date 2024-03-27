Q&A: James Taylor on his 2024 U.S. tour, the possibility of new music and his legacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He’s gone to Carolina in his mind and on tour for much of 2024. Not long after his 76th birthday, James Taylor & His All-Star Band will take their show on the road in the U.S., hitting 24 cities for 31 shows in five months. Over Zoom from his studio in western Massachusetts, Taylor tells The Associated Press that “It’s been September since the last time I’ve been out,” which is “a long time for me.” The tour kicks off in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on May 29 and ends at Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia, on Sept. 15.

