Rowers in England’s university Boat Race given health warning over E.coli levels in the Thames

Jumping into London’s River Thames has been the customary celebration for members of the winning crew in the annual Boat Race between storied English universities Oxford and Cambridge. Now researchers say it comes with a health warning. Testing by the River Action campaign group found high levels of E.coli along a stretch of the Thames in southwest London that will be used for the historic race taking place on Saturday. E.coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most strains are harmless according to the Mayo clinic. Small doses of some strains can cause urinary tract infection, cystitis, intestinal infection or vomiting.

