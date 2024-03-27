Suspect in 3 Pennsylvania killings makes initial court appearance on related New Jersey charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing three family members in Pennsylvania has made an initial court appearance on related carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey. Andre Gordon Jr. did not enter a plea Wednesday and waived his right to contest pretrial detention. Police have said the 26-year-old Gordon killed his stepmother, sister and the mother of his two children in their Philadelphia-area homes, then carjacked two vehicles before his capture in Trenton, New Jersey, on March 16. The mayhem forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shut down a Sesame Street-themed amusement park.

