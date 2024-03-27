Tax changes small business owners should be aware of as the tax deadline looms

As Tax Day approaches, there are plenty of things small business owners should keep in mind when filing taxes this year. April 15 is still the annual tax deadline for many small businesses although, unlike individuals, small businesses can have varying deadlines depending on the type of company, the state the taxes are filed in, and other factors. Quarterly estimated tax payments are generally required throughout the year. Since business tax filing is complex, most experts recommend small business owners work with a professional tax adviser rather than trying to file on their own or even with tax-filing software.

