West Virginia animal shelter pleads for help fostering dogs after truck crashes into building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia animal shelter is pleading for help fostering its dogs after a vehicle plowed into its building. The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says one dog’s leg was injured after a rental truck struck its building Wednesday. A photo in a social media post shows the truck wedged into the side of the building. The shelter says the crash has created a serious safety hazard for the dogs. It is asking people to take the dogs until permanent homes for them can be found. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that about 120 of the shelter’s 250 animals are available for adoption.

