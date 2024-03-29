2 police officers shot in Nevada city. SWAT team surrounds home where suspect reportedly holed up
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police have surrounded a house in a residential neighborhood in Sparks, Nevada, where they say a suspect in an officer-involved shooting was barricaded inside shortly after two law enforcement officers were shot and hospitalized with unspecified injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if any other people or police officers were injured in the incident that began shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Several residences were evacuated and streets were closed in the neighborhood a couple of miles east of Reno. Sparks Police Lt. Chris Rowe confirmed at least two officers had been shot. He said the suspect “is contained” but didn’t provide any additional details.