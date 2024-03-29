3 Pennsylvania men have convictions overturned after decades behind bars in woman’s 1997 killing
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has overturned the convictions of three men imprisoned for decades in the 1997 slaying of a 70-year-old woman even though their DNA never matched what was found at the scene. They will remain in prison while a prosecutor decides whether to appeal. The Delaware County judge on Thursday ordered new trials for Derrick Chappell, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, and cousins Morton Johnson and Sam Grasty. The legal director of the nonprofit group Centurion says the three should have never been charged. A bail hearing is set for May.