AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wisconsin’s presidential primaries and ballot questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will compete in the Wisconsin presidential primaries, a contest that’s now less about winning delegates and more about carrying the pivotal state in November. Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will also decide two proposed constitutional amendments that would shape how elections in the state are run and paid for. The Republican Trump and the Democrat Biden unofficially sealed their parties’ nominations on March 12. While Trump and Biden aren’t competing head-to-head on Tuesday’s ballot, their campaigns are now fully focused on what’s expected to be another close general election fight in the Badger State.

