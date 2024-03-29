Canada’s Niagara region declares a state of emergency to prepare for an influx of eclipse viewers

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — Ontario’s Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse in early April. The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be the first to touch the province since 1979, and Niagara Falls was declared by National Geographic to be one of the best places to see it. The city is in the path of totality, where the moon will entirely block the sun’s rays for a few minutes.

