Former South Africa leader Jacob Zuma is barred from running in elections, election authority says

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s election commission has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma is not eligible to run in upcoming elections. The commission says this is because of Zuma’s criminal record. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for defying a court order to appear before a judicial commission that was investigating corruption allegations during his presidency. Zuma has denounced the African National Congress party, which he previously led, and is the face of a new MK Party that has emerged as a potentially significant player in the upcoming elections. The 81-year-old Zuma has until April 2 to appeal the election commission’s ruling.

