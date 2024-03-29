Russia launches barrage of 99 drones and missiles on Ukraine’s energy system, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s armed forces say Moscow launched a large-scale attack on energy infrastructure Friday, with a mass barrage of 99 drones and missiles hitting regions across the country. Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, said air raid warnings across the country continued through the night as the strike targeted 10 separate regions. Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, launching several missile barrages on the capital Kyiv and hitting energy infrastructure across the country in apparent retaliation for recent Ukrainian aerial attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod. Such sporadic attacks, however, have been common throughout the war.