Thailand steps up border control of livestock after anthrax outbreak is reported in neighboring Laos

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has ordered officials to closely monitor livestock along the border with Laos after more than 50 people were reported to have contracted anthrax in the neighboring country. Thai authorities say they have been working closely with those in Laos after receiving reports of the outbreak and have prepared vaccines in case of infections being detected in Thailand. The Thai government says it has received reports that 54 people in Laos have been infected with the disease. No deaths have been reported. Anthrax is a rare but serious disease caused by bacteria that primarily affects grazing animals. It can spread to humans through contact with or consumption of the infected animals.

