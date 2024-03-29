Trump posts video with an image of a hog-tied Biden, drawing a rebuke from Democrat’s campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is drawing criticism for posting a video on social media Friday that contains the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck. The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. The Biden campaign’s communications director says, “Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously.” A Trump campaign spokesman responded that Democrats have called for “despicable violence” against the former president.

