UN experts decry water woes in Guadeloupe and say scientists and activists are being censored

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. independent experts are denouncing chronic water cuts in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and say they are concerned about tap water pollution, excessive prices and attempts to silence critics. They noted that scientists and others who have spoken out are being censored. The experts on Thursday accused private operators, local authorities and the French government of neglecting the island’s water system for years. They said the lack of action has led to an outdated network, leaking pipes, defective treatment plants and faulty billing software, among other malfunctions. The press office for the government of Guadeloupe did not return a message seeking comment.

