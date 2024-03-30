Easter weekend storm hits Southern California with rain and mountain snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Easter weekend storm has slammed into Southern California, bringing more rain and mountain snow to a region already drenched by winter weather. The slow-moving storm was expected to unleash 1 to 3 inches of rain, as well as up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains above 6,000 feet of elevation, by Monday. There were no reports of major flooding or mudslides by midday Saturday. Forecasters have issued a flood watch through Sunday afternoon in parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The weekend’s storm is typical weather for March.

