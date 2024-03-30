Grandstands and gallop tracks: Versailles Palace gardens get ready for Olympic equestrian events

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Preparations are underway for the gardens of the Versailles Palace to welcome Olympic horse riders and tens of thousands of visitors when it hosts equestrian and modern pentathlon events during this summer’s Paris Games. Temporary facilities including grandstands are being built across the park, where up to 40,000 people are expected to attend the cross-country part of the event. The main arena will hold over 16,000 seated spectators for the dressage and showjumping competitions. Located at one end of the Grand Canal it will offer a spectacular view of the palace, once home to Louis XIV and Marie Antoinette.

