Skip to Content
AP-National

Napoli players take a knee in public show of support after alleged racial abuse of Juan Jesus

By
Published 10:53 AM

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s players have taken a knee before their Serie A game against Atalanta in a public show of support for teammate Juan Jesus. It came after a sports judge ruled that Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will not face sanctions for allegedly racially abusing Jesus, who is Black, in another Serie A match because there wasn’t enough proof. Napoli called that decision “astonishing.” Atalanta won Saturday’s game 3-0.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content