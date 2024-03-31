Former US Rep. William Delahunt of Massachusetts has died at age 82

Longtime U.S. Rep. William D. Delahunt of Massachusetts has died following a long-term illness. His family says Delahunt died Saturday at his home in Quincy, Massachusetts, at the age of 82. Delahunt, a Democrat, served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1997 to 2011, for Massachusetts’s 10th congressional district. He also was the Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 after serving in the Massachusetts House of Represenatives from 1973 to 1975. The Delahunt family issued a statement saying he passed away “peacefully,” but did not disclose his specific cause of death.

